Makinde condoles Folarin over wife’s death

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has condoled with the Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Teslim Folarin, over the death of his wife, Angela Nwaka Folarin, describing it as a sad loss.

The governor, who described the late lawyer as an exemplar and a proof that women, indeed, play huge roles in the success of their husbands, especially in politics, prayed to God to give Senator Folarin the fortitude and the strength to bear the loss.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, quoted Makinde as describing Mrs. Angela Folarin as a strong woman, who showed good courage and example to other women whose husbands are in politics.

He commiserated with all members of the All Progressives Congress in the state and the Igbo Community as well as members of Oyo State Caucus in the National Assembly, praying God to protect the family she left behind.

According to the statement, I received with sadness the news of the sudden demise of Barr. (Mrs) Angela Folarin, wife of my brother, Oloye Teslim Folarin, the Senator representing Oyo Central.

“This death is a sad loss to us in Oyo State, because Mrs. Folarin was a symbol of courage and a great example for wives of politicians, as she stood by her spouse and gave courage to other women.

“I commiserate with her husband and the family, the Igbo Community in Oyo State and members of the Oyo State Caucus in the National Assembly.

He also prayed the Lord grants repose to her soul and give everyone she left behind the fortitude to bear this loss.