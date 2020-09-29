Wahab Shittu, Counsel to the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has alerted the public that his client’s closing remarks to Salami panel has been twisted.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr Shittu described a certain online report with the headline “Magu confesses, Begs: I Was Overzealous as Acting Chair of EFCC, Please Save My Career” as misleading.

He said the story was twisted fundamentally out of context by his client’s accusers who want to hit back at my client without justification.

“It is true that Magu and my humble self addressed the panel at the conclusion of his defence while Magu clarified that he threw himself to the job of acting chair because of his passion for the anti-corruption war, a situation that may be alleged overzealousness in some quarters.

“He however pleaded for justice and fair-play by the panel members in the context of his overall achievements and his fledging career which hitherto remain unblemished and will terminate in two years time.”

Mr Shittu said he also urged the panel members in the interest of fear of God and loyalty to their conscience to ensure justice in the matter and concluded by thanking them for patience and understanding throughout the proceedings.

He, however clarified that at no time did Magu admit to guilt to the allegations, the subject matter of the inquiry.

“A member of the panel had cause to inquire from me whether I am convinced that the panel will do justice to my client? I responded in the affirmative and I hope my optimism of the justice of the process at the end will not be illusory,” Shittu added.

Mr Shittu calls on those he referred to as commentators in the public space to comment based on facts and law and particularly based on the justice of the case.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on on 3rd July 2020 inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate alleged abuse Of Office and mismanagement of Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances from May 2015 to May 2020 by the acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu.