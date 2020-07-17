The embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu has asked Nigerians to be fair minded as he defends the 22 allegations levelled against him by Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Federation.

Mr Magu is currently appearing before a panel chaired by a retired justice of the court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, over allegations of insubordination, corruption among others.

Speaking through his lawyer, Wahab Shittu, the embattled EFCC chairman expressed his appreciation to the panel for ordering his release from custody but also noted that the Salami panel indicted that it never ordered his detention in the first instance.

Mr shittu said his client will cooperate with the seven man panel by making available his formal response to the allegations against him .

‘Our client acknowledges the widely respected integrity of Mr President and Chairman of the probe panel, Hon Justice Ayo salami ( Rtd) and is hopeful that the truth in his case will ultimately prevail.

‘Our client appreciates the efforts of the Buhari Administration in its commitment to the war against corruption including the ongoing probe being undertaken by the Hon justice Salami investigation panel,” Wahab Shittu said.

The suspended EFCC acting chairman said he is taking his current travails with philosophical calmness without bitterness in the belief that no one is above the law, that no matter how big anyone is, the law is bigger.’

Mr Magu ruled out contemplating any legal proceedings against the federal government that has given him an opportunity to serve and for which he retains uncommon respect and admiration.