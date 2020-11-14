The code of conduct bureau has extended a letter of invitation to the former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu.

The letter titled investigation activities “breach of Code of Conduct for Public officers is Dated 2nd November 2020 and signed by Director of intelligence, investigation and monitoring of the bureau.

Mr Magu is expected to appear before the bureau on 17th November 2020.

He is to bring certified true copies of all his assets declaration forms, copies of his appointment letter, record of service, payslips from January to may 2020 and all documents of his landed properties both developed and undeveloped.