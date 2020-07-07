The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, is undergoing investigation at the moment by a 7-man investigative panel set up by president Muhammadu Buhari to probe him.

The panel, headed by retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ayo Salami, commenced sitting this morning.22 allegations were made against him. The acting chairman was asked general questions but none of the questions asked were related to the allegations against him

Ibrahim Magu’s lawyers have prepared their defence and are confident that there is no basis for the allegations. He spent the night at the force criminal investigation department.

Amongst the allegations levelled against Mr. Magu include discrepancies in the reconciliation records of the EFCC and the Federal Ministry of Finance on recovered funds; insubordination to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, disobedience to court orders and empowering with a cabal of EFCC investigators tagged “Magu Boys”.

This position was confirmed by a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption in a statement on Monday.

The statement, signed by Prof. Femi Odekunle says: “The alleged originating Malami memo, up to the current “arrest” seems an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Mister Malami appears to be an arrow-head, that is not really interested in, or in support of Buhari’s anti-corruption fight. While hile Mister Magu, or any official of whatever status, must be nailed if found to be corrupt, the President must be careful not to shoot its anti-corruption fight in the foot, and not to forget that EFCC under Mister Magu has been the administration’s anti-corruption poster-face”.

But the chairman of the Presidential Advisory committee, Professor Itse Sagay this morning distanced the committee from the earlier statement.

Professor Sagay says the view expressed by his colleague in the Presidential committee is only personal and does not represent the position of the committee.

“The attention of the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption has been drawn to a statement circulating in the media space credited to one of its members Prof Femi Odekunle.

“The press release is the personal opinion of the member under whose name it was released and not that of the committee. If the committee consistent with its mandate has any view on the matter, it will be channelled to the President and not to the media.”