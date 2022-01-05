Magodo Security Firm apologises to Lagos CP

Chairman of AV Securitas LTD, Mayowa Onafowokan, has tendered an unreserved apology to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State and Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, over the unprofessional conduct by its guards on Saturday January 1, 2022.

Onafowokan said the incident was not deliberate but ‘an unintended event that occurred out of the naivety of the guards on duty at the time of your visit to the estate.’

The letter reads; “On behalf of myself and the Management team, I write to you with a heart full of remorse that I sincerely apologize for-the-unprofessional conduct of guards deployed from my company-AV Securitas Ltd, to your highly esteemed person during your visit to Magodo Brooks Estate on the 1st of January, 2022.

“Please be informed that the incident was not a deliberate occurrence but an unintended event that occurred out of the naivety of the guards on duty at the time of your visit to the estate.

“In this regard, we tender our unreserved apology to you and your esteemed office.

“May I also inform you that my management team and I, are full of admiration for the successes in crime reduction recorded during your tenure as Commissioner of Police, Lagos State

“As a company, we are also not oblivious of your hard work and sacrifices over the years as an esteemed professional colleague towards the protection of lives and property in the course of your career that have earned for you, several distinguished accolades.