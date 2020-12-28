A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia early Monday morning at the epicenter about 50 km southeast of the capital Zagreb.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological center said there were no immediate reports of injuries but a lot of buildings and property were damaged.

According to EMSC data, an aftershock of magnitude 4.9 occurred after the earthquake.

In March, Zagreb was struck by a stronger 5.3-magnitude quake, the most powerful in decades, which badly damaged buildings in the capital.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Civil protection teams and the army have been deployed to help locals and clear any debris.