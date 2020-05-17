Madagascar has finally recorded a casualty related to the dreaded novel coronavirus on Sunday.

This is coming nearly two months after the country confirmed its first case of the virus according to statistics.

Madagascar has been on the headlines in recent times due to it’s claims of producing a herbal remedy touted to be a cure for coronavirus.

The Covid-Organic infusion has been ordered for by many African nations, while others have shown interest in adopting it to combat the spread of the virus.

President Muhammadu Buhari had received the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID–19 pandemic yesterday when he met with his Guinea Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embal and reiterated that he will listen to science before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has persistently warned against “adopting a product that has not been taken through tests to see its efficacy”.