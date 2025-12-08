French President Emmanuel Macron has assured Nigeria of France’s solidarity as the country confronts mounting security challenges, including the persistent threat of terrorism in the North....

In a statement on Saturday, Macron said he had spoken with President Bola Tinubu and reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to restore stability.

“At his request, we will strengthen our partnership with the authorities and our support for the affected populations,” Macron said, calling on international partners to increase their engagement. “No one can remain a spectator.”

The French leader said the security situation in Nigeria required coordinated global action and pledged enhanced cooperation between both countries.

The statement was signed by Macron and dated 7 December 2025.