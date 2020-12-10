Mace of the Ogun State House of Assembly has been stolen after suspected burglars invaded the Assembly complex on Thursday.
According to Oyeyemi, the burglars broke into the speaker’s office through the roof.
He said investigations had commenced, adding that the head of the mace had been recovered.
“That is why the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had to go there for on the spot assessment. Now, the head of the mace has been recovered and investigation has commenced.
“The CP has directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department to take over the investigation.”
“We are getting some clues on the perpetrators of the incident and very soon we will arrest everyone that partook in that dastardly act. No arrest has been made but the investigation has commenced,” he said.