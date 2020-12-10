Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, confirmed that the mace had been stolen.

Oluomo, who said the motive of the theft was unknown, added that the incident would not affect the assembly’s sitting.

“I do not know the motive of the stealing but it is true and the police are already on top of it,” he said.

“I have to say that even the CP himself and other top officials have been to the assembly to see what really happened.

“I am not suspecting anybody, I see it as a theft but the police investigation will tell us what really happened. It will not affect our sitting, when we are ready to sit ,our mace will come up.”

Also, spokesman of the Ogun state Police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to reporters in Abeokuta, the state capital.