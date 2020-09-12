The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) kaduna state chapter has expressed disappointment over last Tuesday and Wednesday’s attacks in some parts of Southern Kaduna, saying the development was contrary to the spirit of the ongoing peace process in the area.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Publicity in Kaduna State, Bayero Zango, the organisation condemned the recent spate of attacks and cautioned those it referred to as “criminal elements” to desist from their actions.

“It is sad to note that these attacks are happening after a peace treaty has been reached and signed by all the warring tribes of Hausa, Fulani and Atyap (Kataf) in a one -day summit on peace and reconciliation.

“Moreso, the attacks were carried out at the same time when the Agwatyap (Chief of Kataf) was holding a meeting with some Fulani representatives of those who fled the area during the last crises.

“MACBAN appeals to all in the interest of peace to refrain from these breaches of the peace accord that was reached and respect their leaders and parents who are working day and night to restore peace, law and order in the area.

“We are calling on the security agencies and Kaduna State Government to ensure that the perpetrators of these attacks are brought to book and punished accordingly,”

“The Hausa and Fulani communities will continue to remain calm and law abiding”, he stated.

“We wish to express our heart felt- appreciation to the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Chukwuemeka Okwonkwo and the special forces for their prompt response to the attacks which prevented further casualties”.

MACBAN also appreciated the Northern Christians Association of Nigeria for committing themselves to ensuring that peace returns to Southern Kaduna.