Schools in Lagos State have resumed academic activities amid fear over rising cases of COVID-19.

Though, the turnout of students seen resuming for the new term is low, most schools reopened for academic activities.

Many students were not wearing their masks, neither were they practising social distancing.

#SchoolResumptionInLagos

Low turnout of students, partial compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

During inspection tour by the State Commissioner for Education, some schools were seen to be compliant with COVID-19 safety protocols.

There have been mixed reactions by different professional bodies on decision to reopen schools amid the pandemic.

While schools in Edo and Anambra States will resume in February, those in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ebonyi and others reopened for academic activities this Monday.