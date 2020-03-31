It’s day one of the 14-day lockdown imposed by the federal government in the nation’s capital Abuja, and its commercial nerve centre,Lagos, as part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Our reporters are on the streets to monitor compliance.

In Abuja security operatives are on the roads to ensure total compliance to the lockdown. Only essential service workers are allowed movement within the FCT to carry out their duties.

People are however not adhering to government’s social distancing directive as health workers were crammed in a bus on their way to work.