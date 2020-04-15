Residents of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of Rivers state have received food items as part of a relief package provided by the government.

The items are aimed at reducing the economic burden caused by the partial lockdown which has caused a significant decline in commercial activities in the state.

The closure of markets, schools and recreational centers has brought unexpected hardship to persons who do businesses in and around these locations.

Businesses that rely on inter state travel are also counting their losses due to the closure of land borders.

It is hoped that the distribution of these food items to Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government would help ease sufferings of people and ultimately encourage them to obey government’s directive to stay at home.

The foodstuff were handed over to community and religious leaders for distribution to residents with a stern warning against diversion and hoarding.

In Abonnema Community, Akuku-Toru Local Government, the traditional leadership is calling for freewill donations to assist residents of the area.

It set up a 30-man committee to overseas this process.