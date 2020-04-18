No fewer than 2000 bags of food items were presented to the Lagos State government to feed the poor.

This is courtesy of a non-governmental organization, the Inner City mission. They noted that organisation said the initiative is targeted at feeding indigent children in Lagos.

The commissioner for Agriculture who who received the received the items on behalf of the state government, that the donor for the gesture, pledging to judiciously distribute the items to those in need.

The Inner-city mission is an initiative of the Chris Oyakhilome foundation which aims to cater for the needs of poor children both in Nigeria and all over the world.