Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed his wife Nicola has tested positive for coronavirus and is now second person in his family to contract the virus.

Carragher made this known in his latest column where he was discussing a prospective return date for football in the UK.

Carragher went on to explain that while health and safety must be the primary concern for decision-makers at the top of the game, sporting integrity must be the next most important factor taken into consideration.

A number of football figures are sceptical about resuming the current season, including West Ham vice chairman Karren Brady, who previously called for the campaign to be voided.

Such a measure would prove beneficial to West Ham, who find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.