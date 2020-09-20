Liverpool has confirmed the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for £25million.

Liverpool had beaten rival interest from Manchester United to seal a deal worth an initial £20 million.

Thiago’s contract with the Bundesliga champions was due to expire next summer and he had been linked with a move away from the club for several months.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had been determined to add the former Barcelona player to his squad earlier this summer, but financial restrictions at the club in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic had left the Anfield hierarchy reluctant to sanction an expensive move for a 29-year-old, according to reports.

The deal for Thiago finally went through after months of negotiations with Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Manager Jurgen Klopp insists the 29-year-old’s arrival will not “negatively impact” any player in his squad despite Georginio Wijnaldum being heavily linked to Barcelona.

Thiago will be a key player as Liverpool look to retain their Premier League title this season.

Thiago Alcantara was in talks with Bayern over a new contract but halted proceedings after deciding he wanted a new challenge.

Thiago has been an integral part of the Bayern side that has dominated German football in recent years.

He joined Bayern in 2013 from Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles and has since won seven Bundesliga titles.