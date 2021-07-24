Accreditation has started in ward D, unit 002 in Epe area of Lagos.

Though residents are yet to troop in enmasse, officials have begun the process with the people available.

The LASIEC officials have also put in place covid-19 protocols to guard against any infection.

Everyone coming for accreditation are made to put on their face mask or risk not voting.

Also, hand sanitizers have been made available by the officials.

Advertisement

=============================================================

At Ward A, polling unit 046, In Orile-Agege, local government election has started in full swing.

Lawmaker representing the constituency in the state house of Assembly, Yinka Ogundimu who has just exercised his franchise described the process as smooth.

He expressed optimism about the outcome of the polls.

Advertisement

==========================================================

VOTING AND ACCREDITATION YET TO START IN WARD D, UNIT 002

Accreditation and voting is yet to start at Ward D, unit 002 which is where the deputy governor of Lagos state, Obafemi Hamzat, is to vote.

Though Officials of the Lagos state independent electoral commission, LASIEC, arrived on time, the venue had not been arranged, leading to a delay.

The officials have assured residents that both voting and accreditation will start soon.

Advertisement

Meanwhile residents are getting set to vote at the election for various positions in their local community.

This video shows that Epe, which is usually a busy town, is now devoid of that character as residents are at home preparing to go cast their ballots.

=======================================================

At Polling unit 014, Open space , Beside Magodo Shangisha Police post

Advertisement

Accreditation and voting commenced 9.50am

===========================================================

Lagos state deputy governor has arrived ward D, unit 002 for voting and accreditation

============================================================

Advertisement

Low turn out of voters across Surulere in ward G2 , polling unit 013, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere

================================================

Accreditation and voting underway at Polling unit 031, Boardland/Irepodun, Ojodu