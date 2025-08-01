Gintautas Paluckas, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, has resigned following investigations into his business dealings, which sparked protests demanding his resignation. The newly appointed leader of the center-left Social Democrats, took over late last year after a three-party coalition formed in Li...

Gintautas Paluckas, the Prime Minister of Lithuania, has resigned following investigations into his business dealings, which sparked protests demanding his resignation.

The newly appointed leader of the center-left Social Democrats, took over late last year after a three-party coalition formed in Lithuania following a parliamentary election in October.

His entire Cabinet is also expected to resign, potentially leaving the Baltic country without an effective government weeks before Russia conducts joint military exercises with neighbor Belarus.

President Gitanas Nausėda announced the prime minister’s resignation on Thursday.

The reorganisation of the government is unlikely to affect Lithuania’s foreign policy.

As the nation’s representative abroad, Nausėda, who was elected independently, has been a strong advocate for Ukraine’s struggle against Russian invasion forces.

Paluckas has recently been dogged by media investigations into his business and financial dealings.

Several media outlets published investigations in July regarding Paluckas’ past and present ventures and alleged mishandlings, including ones more than a decade ago.

Anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies in the country subsequently launched their own inquiries.

In a devastating blow to his reputation, the media also revealed that Paluckas never paid a significant part of a 16,500-euro (around $19,000) fine in connection with a 2012 criminal case dubbed the “rat poison scandal.”

Paluckas was convicted of mishandling the bidding process for Vilnius’ rat extermination services while serving as the capital city’s municipality administration director.

In 2012, judges at Lithuania’s top court ruled that he abused his official position by illegally granting privileges to the company that offered the highest price in the bid.

He was also sentenced to two years behind bars, but the sentence was suspended for one year and he ultimately was never imprisoned.

The Social Democratic party leader denied any wrongdoing regarding his business affairs, labeling the criticism as part of a “coordinated attack” by political opponents.

He resigned before the opposition could formally launch impeachment proceedings. New coalition talks are expected to start shortly to form a new Cabinet.