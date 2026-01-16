The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reminded employers operating in the state that they must submit their annual tax returns for the 2025 financial year on or before January 31, 2026. The reminder was contained in a statement released on Thursday by the agency’s Executive Chairman,...

The reminder was contained in a statement released on Thursday by the agency’s Executive Chairman, Dr Ayodele Subair, who stressed that the requirement is backed by law under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025.

Subair explained that all organisations are expected to provide comprehensive records of salaries, wages, and other forms of compensation paid to employees during the year. He added that payments made to third parties such as contractors, suppliers, and consultants must also be properly reported, with all taxes due fully paid.

The LIRS chairman warned that compliance with the annual filing requirement is compulsory and that any employer who fails to meet the deadline would face legal consequences, including fines and other penalties provided for in the tax legislation.

He noted that Section 14 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025 clearly mandates employers to submit detailed information on employee emoluments and the taxes deducted from them. The law, according to him, requires that such filings must be completed by January 31 every year.

Subair called on businesses to take their tax responsibilities seriously and to avoid last-minute submissions.

“Employers must prioritise the timely filing of their annual income tax returns. Compliance should be part of our everyday business practice. Early and accurate filing not only ensures adherence to the law as required by the Nigerian Constitution, but also supports effective revenue tracking, which is important to Lagos State’s fiscal planning and sustainability,” he said.

He further disclosed that all filings must now be done electronically, noting that the LIRS no longer accepts manual submissions. The agency, he said, has fully transitioned to digital processes in order to improve service delivery.

According to Subair, “electronic filing through the LIRS eTax platform remains the only approved and acceptable mode of filing in Lagos State,” adding that the system was introduced to make tax administration more efficient and transparent.

Employers were directed to process their returns exclusively through the official portal at https://etax.lirs.net.

He described the online platform as reliable and easy to use, stating that it is available at all times to enable organisations meet their obligations without difficulty.

Subair also advised companies to ensure that the Tax Identification Numbers of all employees are properly included in their submissions. He noted that workers who do not yet have a TaxID should take immediate steps to obtain one in order to prevent complications during the filing process.

The LIRS boss assured taxpayers that support remains available for those who need guidance, urging employers to visit any LIRS office or contact the agency through its official help channels for further assistance.