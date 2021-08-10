Lionel Messi is flying to Paris on Tuesday to finalise his move to Paris Saint-Germain, The Argentine is travelling to the French capital following Sunday’s emotional farewell to Barcelona at a news conference.

Sources added that Messi has signed a two-year contract at PSG, with the option to extend by a further year.

Messi is taking a private plane where there are hundreds of fans waiting for him at both the Bourget airport and at the PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium.

Sources disclosed that PSG have offered the six-time Ballon d’Or winner a two-year contract with an optional third year that will see him earn more than PSG and Brazil star Neymar, Messi’s former teammate at Barca.

Messi’s contract with Barca expired on June 30 and despite attempts to keep the club’s all-time leading scorer, the deal could not be completed due to financial constraints.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days and could be presented at an event at the Eiffel Tower.

A tearful Messi told a news conference on Sunday that he had wanted to remain at Barca and agreed to a 50% wage cut, but the club had no room to manoeuvre because of their failure to offload other players in time and reduce their high wage bill.

Messi also admitted he had received several calls from clubs since the news broke that he would not continue his 21-year association with Barca.