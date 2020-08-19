The opening match of the 2020/21 French Ligue 1 season has been postponed after four positive coronavirus tests at Olympique Marseille.

Saint Etienne has a fixture against Marseille on Friday in the first of eight matches scheduled for this weekend.

The French Football authorities had canceled the 2019-20 season in April because of the Coronavirus outbreak and awarded the title to Paris St-Germain.

The Marseille versus Saint-Etienne game will now be played on either the 16th or 17th of September.