Few figures in modern American history have embodied the struggle for civil rights, social justice and political inclusion as enduringly as Jesse Jackson.

For more than six decades, the Baptist minister, activist and political leader has remained a prominent advocate for racial equality, economic empowerment and democratic participation in the United States and beyond.

Born on October 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson grew up in the segregated American South, where racial discrimination shaped everyday life for African Americans.

His early experiences of inequality helped fuel a lifelong commitment to justice.

As a young man, he became closely associated with the civil rights movement led by Martin Luther King Jr., working alongside the movement’s leadership during pivotal campaigns for voting rights, desegregation and economic fairness in the 1960s.

Following King’s assassination in 1968, Jackson emerged as a national figure in his own right.

He founded Operation PUSH (People United to Save Humanity), later merged into the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organisation dedicated to advancing education, business development, and political empowerment among marginalised communities.

Through marches, boycotts and negotiations, Jackson pushed corporations and government institutions to expand opportunities for minorities and the poor.

Jackson’s influence extended into electoral politics. In 1984 and again in 1988, he sought the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party, becoming one of the first African Americans to mount a serious nationwide campaign for the office.

His “Rainbow Coalition” message united diverse constituencies—workers, minorities, farmers and young voters—around themes of social justice and economic reform.

Although he did not secure the nomination, his campaigns reshaped American political participation and paved the way for future leaders.

Beyond domestic politics, Jackson played roles in international diplomacy and humanitarian advocacy, travelling to conflict zones and negotiating the release of prisoners in several countries.

Supporters praised his moral courage and willingness to engage difficult situations, while critics sometimes questioned his methods.

Yet even detractors acknowledged his persistence in confronting injustice.

In later years, Jackson continued public advocacy from his base in Chicago, speaking on issues ranging from voting rights to healthcare and education.

Health challenges, including a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, slowed but did not silence his voice, as he remained a symbol of resilience within the civil rights tradition.

Jackson’s legacy is inseparable from the broader story of America’s unfinished pursuit of equality.

His life reflects both the progress achieved since the civil rights era and the enduring struggles that remain.

To supporters across generations, he stands as a reminder that organised activism, moral conviction and political engagement can help bend the arc of history toward justice.