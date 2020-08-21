Libya’s UN-recognised government has announced a ceasefire across the country and called for demilitarising the contested strategic city of Sirte, which is controlled by rival forces.

The Tripoli-based government has also called for an end to an oil blockade imposed by rival forces since early 2020.

It also called for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in March.

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

The country has since split between rival east and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.