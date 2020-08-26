Arrested at the premises of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Tribunal in Abuja on the 15th of August, the governorship candidate of the Liberation Movement in the 2019 election is believed to still be in detention.

Vijay Opuama had lost his case at the tribunal before his arrest by security personnel at the premises in Abuja.

In the meantime, the chairman and members of the Bayelsa chapter of the Liberation Movement have staged a peaceful protest demanding the release of their governorship candidate almost two weeks after his arrest.

Marching through major roads of Yenagoa, they took the protest to the headquarters of the Bayelsa state police command.