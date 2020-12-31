Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been given a knighthood in the Queen’s New Year Honours list in recognition of his achievements in motorsport.

The accolade, which was confirmed Wednesday evening, will see him become known as Sir Lewis Hamilton, following his championship-winning 2020 campaign in which he matched Michael Schumacher’s record seven F1 titles.

Hamilton also surpassed Schumacher’s tally of 91 victories, and in doing so has become statistically the most successful F1 driver of all-time.

The Briton is the third F1 world champion to be knighted after Jack Brabham and Jackie Stewart.

Other recipients aside from drivers include Williams’ founders Frank Williams and Patrick Head.

Commenting on Hamilton’s knighthood, incoming new F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Lewis is a true giant of our sport and his influence is huge both in and out of a car. What he has achieved is phenomenal with still more to come.

“All of us at F1 congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition of his achievements and look forward to seeing more of his brilliance in 2021.”

Hamilton is now the most successful driver in the history of Formula 1. He holds the record for the most F1 race victories, sealing his 95th win at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.