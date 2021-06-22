The Lagos State government through its head of service, on Tuesday obeyed a summons served on him to appear and give evidence before the judicial panel investigating the alleged shooting of protesters at the lekki toll gate last October.

Hakeem Muri- okunola says it will take a long time to rebuild the city following the level of violence and destruction perpetrated by hoodlums who had infiltrated the noble EndSARS protetsts in the state.

at the start of Tuesdays proceedings, justice Doris okuwobi who chairs the panel cleared any misgivings as to the suitability of the head of service testifying on the lekki incident. she ruled that Section 308 of the nigerian Constitution gives full and exclusive immunity to the Governor from appearing in civil or criminal.proceedings , which cannot be waived.

In his testimony, the head of service said as as the time when gun shots were heard around the lekki toll gate on the evening of October 20, the governor wasnt able to ascertain who was behind the shooting.

He added that the governor personally led a team to inspect the toll plaza and some hospitals in the area to check for any possible casualties. At the general hospital marina, they found 13 injured eprsons and another 12 at reddington hospital.

But he noted that none of the injured persons presented gun shot wounds but had sustained machete cuts, fractures, and wounds sustained from people tripping over themselves.

Mr muri-okunola also reacted to reports that soldiers shot at and killed a disputed number of peaceful protesters. He says the state government was only able to confirm the deaths of two persons, one at reddington hospital from a blunt force trauma and the other at Yaba.

He said that at least six people have since denounced rumors of their deaths from the alleged shooting including actress eniola badmus and the President of the Nigeria Christian Corpers Fellowship, Joshua Ogbodo who clarified that the trending picture of a man carrying a lady covered in a Nigerian flag appearing to be dead is actually a scene from a church play.

Further hearing continues on June 29.