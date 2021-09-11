Lekki Shooting: Forensic findings didn’t Indict Nigerian Army – Witness

The Forensic firm engaged by the Lagos State panel of inquiry to carry out an independent examination of the scene where protesters were allegedly shot by soldiers last October has refuted, “false publications” on its testimony on Friday.

The managing director of Sentinel Forensics Ltd., Joseph Funsho-Ako, condemned the reports suggesting that his team’s findings indict the Nigerian Army in the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20th 2020.

“This biased and unbalanced reporting is false and fake news.”

He added, “Our forensic specialist commented on record that following an extensive scene investigation at the Lekki Toll Plaza (TP1) by our team of specialists about 87 days after the incident, there was an absence of any physical evidence supporting the allegations of discharge of live ammunition by Nigerian Army personnel. This scene investigation was conducted days after Sentinel Forensics Ltd was engaged by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.”

With respect to the ballistic evidence presented to the specialists for forensic examination by the Judicial Panel, they found that two cartridge casings ( expended/fired) of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition was tendered by the Judicial Panel as evidence recovered at the scene, while one unit of live (unexpended/not fired) ammunition and one unit of cartridge case (expended/fired round) 7.62 x 39mm ammunition was tendered by the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army was also said to have tendered one unit of blank (unexpended/not fired) 7.62 x 51mm ammunition and one unit of blank (expended/fired round) 7.62 x 51mm ammunition.

The witness told the panel on Friday, amongst other things that the live ammunition tendered as exhibit by the Nigerian Army was of the same type of cartridge and calibre as the ammunition casings tendered by the Judicial Panel which is 7.62 x 39mm. While the blank ammunition tendered was of a different cartridge type 7.62mm x 51mm.

The firm released a statement and it’s representative stressed this position on Saturday, at the resumed hearing, saying its job is not to ascribe guilt or innocence on anyone, but only to provide clarification to help the panel reach its decision on the matter.

In her reaction, the chairperson of the Judicial Panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd) urged the media to be professional in its reportage of the public hearing.

The witness is currently under cross examination by the counsel for the Lekki Concession Company, Rotimi Seriki.