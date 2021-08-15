Legendary German striker Gerd Muller has died.



Gerd Müller’s former club, Bayern Munich, confirmed news of his on Sunday morning. He was the all-time leading scorer in the Bundesliga.

Muller, nicknamed “Der Bomber,” led Germany to World Cup victory in 1974, four years after earning the Golden Boot in Mexico 1970, and finished his international career with 68 goals in just 62 appearances.

Muller was one of the best attackers in history, scoring 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for the Bundesliga’s biggest clubs.

He also owns the record for scoring the most goals in the Bundesliga, with 365 in 427 appearances, and was the league’s top scorer seven times.

Bayern said: “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still.

“The German record champions and its entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.

“Gerd Müller made history with the German record champions and the German national team.

“The ‘bomber of the nation’, who came to FC Bayern in the summer of 1964, won the World Cup once, the European Champion’s Cup three times and the European Cup Winners’ Cup once.