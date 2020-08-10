Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab and the country’s entire government has resigned after the deadly Beirut blast that killed at least 160 people.

In a brief televised speech, Mr. Diab said he is taking “a step back” so he can stand with the people “and fight the battle for change alongside them.”

“I declare today the resignation of this government. May God protect Lebanon.”

He repeated the last phrase three times.

“We are with the people in calling for trying those responsible for this crime” as he spoke on Monday evening.

Demonstrators had demanded political change after an explosion in Beirut killed more than 160 people and injured around 6,000 last week.

Lebanon’s health minister Hamad Hassan had earlier confirmed the government had resigned when he spoke to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday.