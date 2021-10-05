Leadership has nothing to do with age – VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the biggest problem in Nigeria’s politics is money, he says politicians that have money tend to move faster and control the structure of the party.

The vice president also called on young Nigerians to make themselves available to serve in lower capacities as they prepare for higher responsibilities.

Professor Osinbajo was the special guest at a book presentation titled “Politics that Works- what school and seminars won’t teach you about winning elections” written by Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

Also in attendance was the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, he told people in attendance that leadership capacity has nothing to do with age, but Nigerians should give competent leaders a chance to contribute to national growth and development.