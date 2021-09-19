Breaking News

NCFront mourns Obadiah Mailafia, promises to investigate death

Latest Breaking News About Obadiah Mailafia : Leaders of Conscience, NCFront mourn Obadiah Mailafia NCFront Logo and Obadiah Mailafia

National Leaders of Conscience under the auspices of the National Consultative Front, NCFront, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the passing of an associate and founding member of the Front, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC in the 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

Mailafia until his death earlier on Sunday was a member of the National Steering Council and the North Central Facilitator of the NCFront, who raised the bar of commitment to the tasks of the movement, constantly advocating a fair, just and equitable governance of Nigeria.

He was a Frontline member of the National Constitutional Dialogue Committee initiated by the movement to stem the heightening constitutional crisis and political agitations and insecurity traceable to the inherent flaws and pit falls of the Nigerian Constitution foisted on the country by the Nigerian military at the outset of current troubled democracy in 1999.

Obadiah Mailafia last week again demonstrated his commitment to the struggle by giving a positive feedback to the National Secretariat of the NCFront on a tactical task given to him by the movement towards ensuring cohesion and stability in the North Central and Middle Belt region ahead of the people’s constitutional dialogue in the region and showed no sign of illness.

Memories of his various endeavors and contributions will be remembered and honoured by the NCFront during the 2nd National Rescue Summit being planned by the NCFront to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary on 1st October, 2021.

The movement condoled and commiserated with the family of its departed Leader, Obadiah Mailafia, praying for the repose of his soul and fortitude and strength for members of his family and promising an investigation into his sudden death.

As an indomitable Icon of the NCFront rescue mission, Dr Obadiah Mailafia will be greatly missed by the leadership of the NCFront.

 

