The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the federal government to save the Nigerian courier industry from stifling and suffocating regulatory regime by expunging some provisions in the guidelines, which were introduced recently by the Nigerian Postal Services.

The chamber stated that the federal government should expunge the provision in the courier regulation guidelines, which required operators of courier and logistics services to contribute two per cent of their annual revenue to the postal fund.

The fund is meant for postal development and delivery of postal services in rural and underserved areas.

A statement issued by the Director-General of the LCCI, Muda Yusuf, and titled: “NIPOST regulatory provisions for courier industry,” called on the government to remedy the framework that allowed the NIPOST to be a regulator and an operator.

The LCC added “that the framework is detrimental to the development of the courier business.

The chamber viewed the framework as inconsistent with global best practice principles of business regulations”.

According to LCCI “Failure to do so will attract payment to NIPOST of a penalty of 90 per cent of the amount charged on the item by the erring operator”.

The Chamber asked the Minster for Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Patami, to immediately expunge it.