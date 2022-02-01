Lawson Alade wins APC ticket for Akure South/ North Federal Constituency by-election

Mayorkun Lawson Alade has been declared winner of All progressives Congress primary election for Akure South/Akure North Federal constituency by-election.

The chairman of the 7 man primaries committee who is the outgoing deputy governor of Anambra State Nkem Okeke said the committee did a thorough job and was transparent in its dealings.

The winner of the primary Mayorkun Lawson Alade scored 305 votes to beat seven other aspirants

The first runner up Omowunmi Olatunji-Owovoriole had 196 Votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed the bye election for February 26.

The seat became vacant following the death of Adedayo Omolafe of the Peoples Democratic Party