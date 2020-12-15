Member representing Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Olumide Ojerinde has partnered with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to to train and empower women, youths and farmers in the constituency.

The women were trained on Cosmetology while farmers were trained on how to improve production through irrigation and other tips as well as supported with relevant items to aid their activities.

Addressing the participants, the NDE coordinator in Oyo State, Mrs Olayinka Olayemi said the small scale farming training and training of women on soap making, sanitizer, disinfectant are designed to stimulate the interest of all categories of the unemployed persons which include school leavers, graduates of tertiary institutions, retirees and people with special needs.

Mrs Olayemi explained that the training is in line with the directorate’s mission of reducing unemployment in the country and commended Hon Ojerinde for facilitating the programme aimed at employment generation and alleviating poverty in the state.

Also speaking, the member representing Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Olumide Ojerinde said he had decided to use the first two years of his tenure on training and empowerment of his constituents to build their capacity on productive ventures.

Advertisement

Ojerinde urged the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously to fight poverty in the society

He also promised to ensure that all his bills before the House of Representatives see the light of the day to attract federal presence to the constituency.

Some of the participants also commended the initiators of the training and empowerment programme and promised judicious use of the items.