The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of street sweepers, emphasising that their concerns are taken seriously and addressed in line with agreed standards.

The agency’s response follows a viral video in which a street sweeper alleged that workers were receiving poor salaries.

In a statement made available to TVC News, LAWMA clarified that street sweepers are engaged through private companies under structured contracts, which define their responsibilities and entitlements.

According to the agency, these private companies are responsible for paying the sweepers directly, and salaries have been adjusted to align with the national minimum wage and the four-hour daily work schedule. Under this arrangement:

* Sweepers earn ₦40,000 per month

* Supervisors earn ₦50,000 per month

LAWMA further highlighted its ongoing efforts to improve the welfare and working conditions of street sweepers through various initiatives, including:

* Regular health and safety training to promote best practices.

* Reclassification of sweeping routes to enhance worker safety and security.

* Accident and emergency insurance coverage for medical support in work-related incidents.

* Provision of uniforms and necessary work tools to maintain dignity and efficiency.

The agency reiterated its commitment to implementing policies that protect the welfare of street sweepers while ensuring a cleaner Lagos.