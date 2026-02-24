The Lagos Waste Management Authority has commenced immediate cleaning and evacuation operations along the Lagos-Badagry corridor, deploying operational teams and equipment to restore environmental order and improve sanitation across the axis. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, D...

The Lagos Waste Management Authority has commenced immediate cleaning and evacuation operations along the Lagos-Badagry corridor, deploying operational teams and equipment to restore environmental order and improve sanitation across the axis.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this during a comprehensive monitoring and intervention exercise conducted across identified waste blackspots in the axis on Saturday.

Dr. Gbadegesin stated that the intervention formed part of a broader compliance and environmental sustainability drive aimed at protecting public health and maintaining urban aesthetics along the major transit corridor.