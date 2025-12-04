Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has presented a proposed ₦861.3 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly, describing it as a “Budget of Stability and Growth” designed to consolidate ongoing reforms and accelerate development across the State. Speaking at the Assembly C...

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has presented a proposed ₦861.3 billion 2026 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly, describing it as a “Budget of Stability and Growth” designed to consolidate ongoing reforms and accelerate development across the State.

Speaking at the Assembly Complex in Gusau, the governor said the budget reflects his administration’s commitment to rebuilding critical sectors, strengthening public institutions and advancing the six-point rescue agenda focused on security, agriculture, healthcare, education, infrastructure and social empowerment.

Governor Lawal said the state had overcome years of structural decline through reforms such as sanitising the payroll, removing thousands of ghost workers, clearing salary arrears, and raising the minimum wage.

He added that confidence in governance had improved as schools, hospitals and roads continue to receive attention in all 14 local government areas.

Recurrent and Capital Expenditure

The governor proposed ₦147.28 billion for recurrent expenditure, representing 17% of the total budget.

He said the figure demonstrates fiscal discipline and falls well within global benchmarks, which recommend keeping recurrent costs below 60%.

He announced a massive ₦714 billion capital expenditure plan — 83% of the budget — which he described as a historic commitment to rebuilding infrastructure, enhancing security and expanding economic opportunities.

Infrastructure, Water and Agriculture

Governor Lawal said priority projects include major road construction across the state to improve access to markets, reduce transport costs and stimulate rural commerce.

He also disclosed a ₦25 billion allocation for expanding the state’s water supply network from Gusau to Talata Mafara, Tsafe, Kaura Namoda and other communities.

Under the agricultural transformation agenda, the state is partnering with the Islamic Development Bank, the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation on climate-resilient agriculture and irrigation upgrades.

The Ministry of Agriculture is allocated 10% of the total budget to support inputs, agro-processing and value-chain development.

Healthcare and Education

The governor said the 2026 budget dedicates ₦17.5 billion to upgrading primary healthcare centres across all 147 wards, describing it as a moral obligation to end years of neglect.

He added that education remains central to the rescue mission, with the Ministry of Education receiving 8% of the budget for school upgrades, scholarships and strengthening tertiary institutions, including Zamfara State University and the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura.

Civil Service Reforms

Governor Lawal highlighted reforms in the civil service, including raising the minimum wage from ₦7,000 to ₦70,000, clearing ₦13.9 billion in outstanding gratuities and institutionalising a 13th-month bonus.

The 2026 proposal increases funding for welfare, training and tools to boost efficiency.

Security and Social Protection

He reaffirmed that security remains a top priority, with continued investment in community-level vigilance, collaboration with federal agencies and deployment of surveillance technology.

The governor said the budget also strengthens poverty-alleviation and skills-development programmes to address the root causes of crime.

Boosting Investment and State Revenue

Governor Lawal said the state is positioning itself as an investment destination through the construction of a modern airport, improved PPP systems, the establishment of the Zamfara Mineral Development Company and plans for an international conference centre.

He also noted a more than 300% increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Call for Legislative Support

Presenting the ₦861.3 billion proposal to the Assembly, the governor called for the continued cooperation of lawmakers, saying the budget represents a roadmap for transformation and a commitment to building a stable, prosperous and secure Zamfara State.