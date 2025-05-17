Governor Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his commitment to revitalizing the Zamfara Healthcare System, fulfilling his administration’s promise to deliver accessible, quality medical services to the people.

The Governor commissioned the fully renovated and remodeled General Hospital Gusau on Friday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the general hospital’s renovation covers the Accident and Emergency unit, Gynecology Ward, Maternity Ward, Administrative Block, Amenity Ward, and Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU).

Other sections renovated and equipped include the Maternity Theatre, Common Room, Obstetrics and Gynecology Call Room, Main Operating Theatre, Radiology Department, Orthopedic Ward and Theatre, General Outpatient Department (GOPD), and ENT, Eye and Dental Clinics.

During his speech at the commissioning, Governor Lawal noted that upon taking office in May 2023, he encountered a healthcare system that had suffered from years of neglect and a lack of investment.

He said, “Our administration, driven by the core pillars of the Rescue Agenda, immediately initiated a comprehensive needs assessment across all the general hospitals. Needless to say, the report was shocking and quite unsettling.

“For example, in a state of almost 6 million persons with all the challenges that abound, there was only one ultrasound machine in all government-owned facilities, and even this was held together by seal tape! I immediately declared a state of emergency in the health sector to restore infrastructure, equip our hospitals, and provide motivation, training, and retraining healthcare professionals.

“To complement the infrastructural upgrades, we also awarded a contract for the supply, installation, testing, furnishing, and staff training on modern medical equipment.

“As is the norm in this administration, Zamfara State, we ensure that all the equipment supplied and installed is of the highest standards and meets the available specifications.

“Let me emphasize that this commissioning is part of a larger reform sweeping across the entire healthcare landscape in Zamfara State. You may recall that we have already commissioned renovated general hospitals in Kaura, Maradun, Maru, and Nasarawa Burkullu.

“Also, plans are underway for commissioning other key hospitals, including the Ahmad Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, General Hospital, Talata Mafara, Shinkafi, and General Hospital, Tsafe, among others.

“Furthermore, following the ratification of the State Executive Council, the Ministry of Health has commenced the process of fully equipping General Hospitals in Anka. Again, this includes the supply and installation of cutting-edge equipment, complete furnishing, and the training of biomedical technical staff.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, these interventions reflect our vision to build a modern, functional, and sustainable healthcare system that drastically reduces the need for external referrals and ensures that our citizens receive quality care close to home.

“While we celebrate this achievement, I wish to draw the attention of the hospital’s management to the need for utmost vigilance in the usage and maintenance of this facility.”