The Zamfara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the state Governor Dauda Lawal for approving the reconstruction and upgrade of the NUJ Secretariate in Gusau, the state Capital.

The development is in Fulliment of the Governor’s promise made earlier this year to construct a befitting Secretariate for members of the pen profession

A press statement signed by the Chairman, NUJ Zamfara state Council,

Ibrahim Musa Maizare says the council is delighted with the development and described Governor Dauda Lawal as one who keep to his words

The new Secretarite when completed according to the Zamfara NUJ chairman will strengthen the relationship between journalists and the state Government and will also help to enhance media professionalism and press freedom in the state.

He adds that all arrangements have been put in place to ensure the smooth take off of the project

” I am pleased to announce that Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the reconstruction of our Secretariate ” Maizare announced

” This is in fulfillment of his promise made to us prior to his assumption in office as the 5th Democratically elected Governor of Zamfara State”

“The move has also shows the determine commitment of the Governor to work with journalists” He added

“The Council is pleased to confirm that all arrangements for the commencement of the project has been finalized”

“The NUJ Zamfara Council sincerely appreciates Governor Dauda Lawal for honoring his promise and for awarding the contract to a reputable indigenous contractor and elder statesman, Alhaji Garba Almajir”

Speaking at the project site, The Contractor Garba Almajir assures of delivering a the project in Good time.

” We will do our best and deliver a state-of-the-art structure that meets the highest standards, in line with the Governor’s vision of making the new NUJ Secretariat one of the best in Africa” The Contractor Said.