A law firm, Desmond S. Adebole & Co., has served a formal demand notice on the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, the Mining Cadastre Office, the Attorney General of the Federation, and Hydro Resources Ltd., seeking ₦50 billion compensation for victims of the July 27 flood disaster in Adamawa State.

The firm accuses the ministry, its agencies, and Hydro Resources Ltd. of negligence, alleging that their actions and inactions triggered the flooding that ravaged communities in Fufore and Yola South Local Government Areas, claiming lives and destroying property.

According to the notice, a construction firm identified as Hydro Resources Ltd. constructed a dam in Fufore to store water for mining purposes. In the early hours of July 27, water was allegedly released from the reservoir, causing a massive overflow into dryland areas.

The surge swept through communities including Shagari, Shagari Sabon Pegi, Ibnu Abbas, Modire, Yolde Parte, Tashan Sani, Lakare, and Lelewaji, leaving widespread destruction.

Citing Section 113(4) of the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007, the law firm argued that the accused parties have a legal duty of care and are obligated to compensate victims for damages and disruptions caused by their operations.

The demand notice requires payment within one week of acknowledgement, warning that failure to comply will lead to legal.