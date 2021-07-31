Nigeria’s hope of securing any medal in the ongoing Olympic games in Tokyo mayo have been dashed completely.

This is as one of the underdogs for the 100-meter final, Blessing Okagbare, was suspended for doping on Saturday (July 31st) after testing positive for growth hormone, the Unit said.

The 32-year-old Okagbare was tested out of competition on July 19. She is the first athlete declared positive during the Olympic period of the Tokyo Games.

The 2008 Olympic runner-up in the long jump who was touted to win a medal, behind Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah, had struck the spirits by achieving a 10’63 (with 2m07 of favourable wind) during her championships national.

Recall that Nigeria on Thursday saw ten of its 23 athletes selected for the Games fail because they failed to meet out-of-competition doping control standards, with Nigeria among the countries classified as “high risk” by the IAU and ahead of submit to additional obligations.

With the suspension of Okagbare, Nigeria return home from the prestitious event without any medal.