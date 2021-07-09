Kinsmen of the deceased popular televangelist, Pastor Temitope Joshua popularly known as TB Joshua joined the rest of the world to watch his live burial programme at Arigidi- Akoko.

They were joined by indigenes of three local government areas in Akoko axis to bid the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations farewell.

School children, family members, politicians among other dignitaries converged on a viewing centre to watch how the late prophet was buried.

They described him as a special giver whose philanthropic gesture would be missed globally.

They shunned downpour and watched his burial under the canopy.

The people also stressed the need for the deceased Prophet to be immortalised.