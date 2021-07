As Muslim faithful go all out to buy Rams for the Eid El Kabir celebration, not many would ever think of coming across a Ram with five horns.

At one of the Ram markets very close to under the Otedola Bridge is this five-horn Ram that has become a delight of passersby.

Many stop to pay a glance at one of the wonders of nature. As some show amazement, others stand to take a snapshot with the Ram.

Watch this video for more information,