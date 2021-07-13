13th Wole Soyinka Centre media lecture series, to celebrate the 87th birthday of Africa nobel laureate in literature is currently underway.

The lecture series which is designed to examine pressing issues that bear salience on the performance of the Nigerian media , the health of the country , and its democracy in keeping with the fact that only a media that constantly engages in deep reflection will be able to realise its full potential as a guardian of democracy.

