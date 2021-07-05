A Coroner’s Inquest investigating the true cause of the death of popular Lagos-based chef, Adepoju Ugboma resumed hearing on Monday.

Chief Magistrate, Mukaila Fadeyi, is presiding over the hearing at the Magistrate Court 13, Samuel Ilori Curt House, Ogba, Ikeja, in Lagos State.

Mrs. Ugboma, aged 41, died on Friday 23rd April, 2021 after a surgery done at the Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Her family suspects that the death was due to gross medical medical negligence on the part of Premier hospital.

Olisa Agbakoba Legal, acting on the instructions of the deceased’s husband, Ijoma Ugboma, requested the inquest, which had its preliminary sitting on Monday, June the 21st June.

At the resumed sitting, state counsel, Seun Akinde represented the Directorate of Public Prosecution at Lagos Ministry of Justice,

and Babatunde Ogungbamila announced appearance for the Ugboma family.

While, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Abimbola Akeredolu represented Premier Hospital and all its doctors who were invited to the inquest. Abimbola Ojenike also appeared for the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, as an interested party.

But the hearing was stalled owing to the late filing of court processes by all counsel in the matter.

Mrs Akeredolu also hinted that they will be challenging the autopsy report by pathologists, Dr. O.O. Oyewole and Professor John Obafunwa at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, which reportedly showed that Mrs Ugboma suffered post-surgical internal bleeding.

Premier hospital informed the court that the report was not generated according to due process, which it intends to impeach by way of an application.

Chief Magistrate Fadeyi in his response warned all parties and their counsel, that proceedings will be sober and speedy, as its mandate is to unravel the cause of Mrs Ugboma’s death and prevent future occurences.

Further hearing continues on July 12.