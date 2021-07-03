The Nigerian Army said it is ready to go to any length to maintain good relationship with the civilian populace as they remain committed to the discharge of their mandate of protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

Garrison Commander, 8th Division, Nigeria Army Headquarters, Sokoto, Brigadier General Chinedu Ralph Nnebeife stated this when he led officers and soldiers of the division on a sanitation exercise to the host Communities of the Giginya Army Barracks.

He said the Nigeria Army cherished it’s relationship with the civilian populace and will do anything to make it cordial and complimentary.

According to him, a cordial relationship with the civilian populace will make the discharge of the Army’s mandate easy and effective as the Army need the support of every Nigerian to suppress the rising insurrection in the country.

The Army marched out in their numbers to clean their surroundings starting from the Giginya barrack premises, and thereafter move to their close neighbours in Demboa and Kwanawa area of Dange/Shuni local government area.

The exercise is part of the activities line up to mark this year’s Army Day celebration in Sokoto.

They also filled potholes on the major roads of Gusau road and the popular Demboa roundabout as well as the junction leading to Tamaje area of the metropolis.

Motorist and commuters were seen appreciating the gesture of the officers and soldiers of the Nigeria Army while they discharge this corporate social responsibility.