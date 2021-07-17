The Lagos state panel of inquiry hearing SARS-related abuses has been given another three months for its work.

Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, who chairs the panel, announced the extension during Friday’s sitting.

“Today is not the last day. We now have an extension till October 19. The tenure is continuous,” she said.

on April 19, the panel was given a three months extension to hear petitions till July 19.

With the latest development, it will now sit till October 19, 2021, which will mark a year since it was inaugurated, which falls on the eve of the controversial shooting at the Lekki toll gate, where protesters were gathered.

Advertisement

At least 100 petitions before the Lagos State Judicial panel investigating SARS-related abuses and the October 20, 2020 shooting incident at the Lekki toll gate are yet to be opened.

This is contained in the latest update of petitions, titled LASG JPI Petition Infographic dated June 29, 2021.

About 89 cases have been opened and 37 others concluded. In all, there are 235 petitions before the panel and 25 petitioners have been awarded compensations to the tune of N151,250,000 million.

So far, the panel has also had 104 sittings.