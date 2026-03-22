In dedication to public safety and incident management, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have contained a truck fire outbreak along the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge axis. In a Sunday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of Public Affairs and…...

In dedication to public safety and incident management, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service have contained a truck fire outbreak along the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge axis.

In a Sunday statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, the incident, which occurred late Saturday night, involved a Mack truck transporting an empty 20-foot container.

The statement reads, “Preliminary assessments reveal that the vehicle abruptly ignited while in motion, thereby constituting an immediate and grave threat to adjoining road users and critical infrastructure within the corridor.

“In a remarkable exhibition of vigilance, professionalism and operational dexterity, LASTMA personnel promptly mobilised to the locus in quo. Their foremost objective, the preservation of human life, was achieved with the successful rescue of the truck driver, who escaped the conflagration without injury.”

The statement added, “Appreciating the volatile and high-risk nature of the occurrence, particularly within the strategically sensitive Otedola Bridge axis, LASTMA operatives activated emergency response protocols and collaborated seamlessly with the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service. The concerted intervention of both agencies culminated in the rapid suppression of the inferno, effectively forestalling its escalation and averting what could have devolved into a large-scale disaster.

“This decisive and coordinated action not only curtailed the propagation of the blaze but also facilitated the prompt restoration of vehicular movement, thereby minimising disruptions to commuters and safeguarding economic activities along the route.”

According to the statement, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, lauded the operatives for their conspicuous gallantry, composure under pressure and unwavering adherence to the highest standards of operational excellence in the face of a potentially catastrophic incident.

He reaffirmed the Authority’s enduring commitment to the protection of lives and property across the Lagos road network.

LASTMA urges motorist to carry out regular mechanical and electrical inspections on their vehicles and to exercise the utmost caution while in transit, emphasising that proactive maintenance remains an indispensable bulwark against unforeseen vehicular emergencies.

LASTMA reaffirms its statutory mandate to ensure a safe, efficient and seamlessly regulated traffic ecosystem throughout Lagos State.