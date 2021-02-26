The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority has arraigned a driver, Sunday Okodo, who knocked a policeman attached to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Headquarter Enforcement Unit over the Apakun Bridge.

He was arraigned at Bolade Oshodi Magisterial Court on Friday.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, who disclosed this added that the suspect has been slammed with a six-count charge that includes: driving against traffic (one way), resisting arrest, reckless and dangerous driving, driving without a valid driver’s licence, assaulting a police officer and attempted murder.

The suspect was not allowed to take plea on the attempted murder charge because the court has no jurisdiction on the matter. He would therefore be charged separately at the High Court at a later date, LASTMA GM said.

The driver however pleaded guilty to all the other five count charges and the case was adjourned till Friday 26th March 2021 for continuation of the trial.

He was remanded in Badagry prison with no bail condition attached.

Oduyoye enjoined Lagos motorists to always abide by the traffic law or else those caught would be made to face the consequences of the full wrath of the Law.